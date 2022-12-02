Where to watch USA take on the Netherlands in the World Cup

The United States Men’s National Soccer Team is set to take on the Netherlands in their first Round of 16 matchup for the 2022 World Cup Saturday.
United States' Weston McKennie (8) celebrates after teammate Christian Pulisic scoring a goal...
United States' Weston McKennie (8) celebrates after teammate Christian Pulisic scoring a goal during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The United States Men’s National Soccer Team is set to take on the Netherlands in their first Round of 16 matchups for the 2022 World Cup Saturday. That begs the question—where is the best place to watch?

The game will air on Fox Sports at 10 a.m., with coverage beginning at 9 a.m., but for those of you looking for a more fan-oriented experience, there are a couple of local options.

One Knoxville Sporting Club, Knoxville’s own professional soccer club, will be hosting a watch party. They’ll be at Fieldhouse Social at 10 a.m. Space is limited, however, so make sure to get your free ticket to hold your spot.

Rocky Top Outlaws is the Knoxville-based 91st chapter of the American Outlaws, a fan group dedicated to the U.S. national soccer teams. They’ll be hosting their own watch party at Schulz Brau Brewing, with doors opening at 8 a.m.

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is also opening early for the match. They’ll be opening doors at 8:45 a.m.

“During the match, Walk-On’s is offering Scholarship Burgers for just $5 with the option to pair their hearty, patriotic fare with a 22-ounce domestic draft for just $10 total,” a release from the restaurant said.

