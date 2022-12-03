Anderson County wins first state championship

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Another East Tennessee school has secured a championship title. Anderson County High School football team won its first-ever championship, beating Pearl Cohn, 34-30.

The championship is the perfect conclusion to a perfect season. The Mavericks went 15-0 this year; this is only the 9th time in program history the Anderson County football team ended the season with double-digit wins.

Running back Gavin Noe was named the game’s MVP.

