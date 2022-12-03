Anderson County wins first state championship

The Anderson County Mavericks won their first state championship against Pearl Cohn, 34-30.
The Anderson County Mavericks won their first state championship against Pearl Cohn, 34-30.
The Anderson County Mavericks won their first state championship against Pearl Cohn, 34-30.(WVLT Sports)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Another East Tennessee school has secured a championship title. Anderson County High School football team won its first-ever championship, beating Pearl Cohn, 34-30.

The championship is the perfect conclusion to a perfect season. The Mavericks went 15-0 this year; this is only the 9th time in program history the Anderson County football team ended the season with double-digit wins.

Running back Gavin Noe was named the game’s MVP.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) runs for yardage during the second half of an NCAA...
Tennessee football bowl possibilities
Glenn Jacobs and Paul White
Knox County, former employee exchange allegations, insults following misconduct scandal, firing
WIVK Christmas Parade 2021
49th annual WIVK Christmas parade brings heavy traffic
Rudolph
CBS announces 2022 holiday specials schedule
Dolly Parton teams up with Kelly Clarkson to donate $50,000 to Knoxville Symphony Orchestra
Dolly Parton teams up with Kelly Clarkson to donate $50,000 to Knoxville Symphony Orchestra

Latest News

BlueCross Bowl Logo
West Rebels roll to second state football championship
Alcoa High School wins 2022 football state championship against East Nashville.
Alcoa becomes first high school in Tennessee to win 8 football championships in a row
West wins a second title
West Rebels roll to second state football championship
Alcoa wins 8 football championships
Alcoa becomes first high school in Tennessee to win 8 football championships in a row