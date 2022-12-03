Christmas in the Cave kicks off in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Those looking for a unique way to see Christmas lights ahead of the holiday season can do so underground in East Tennessee.

Christmas in the Cave will be held at the historic Cherokee Caverns, located at 8524 Oak Ridge Highway, each Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the first three weeks in December. The attraction will be open on Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, guests can join in on the fun from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Visitors can experience twinkling Christmas lights and magical music among the stalactites and stalagmites on the cave path.

Santa, the Grinch and Cousin Eddie from Christmas Vacation will also be inside the cave, all decked out for the season.

Admission is $12 per person ages four and up.

Learn more on the Cherokee Caverns website.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.