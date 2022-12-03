Christmas in the Cave kicks off in East Tennessee

Santa, the Grinch and Cousin Eddie from Christmas Vacation will also be inside the cave.
Santa, the Grinch and Cousin Eddie from Christmas Vacation will also be inside the cave.
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Those looking for a unique way to see Christmas lights ahead of the holiday season can do so underground in East Tennessee.

Christmas in the Cave will be held at the historic Cherokee Caverns, located at 8524 Oak Ridge Highway, each Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the first three weeks in December. The attraction will be open on Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, guests can join in on the fun from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Visitors can experience twinkling Christmas lights and magical music among the stalactites and stalagmites on the cave path.

Santa, the Grinch and Cousin Eddie from Christmas Vacation will also be inside the cave, all decked out for the season.

Admission is $12 per person ages four and up.

Learn more on the Cherokee Caverns website.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) runs for yardage during the second half of an NCAA...
Tennessee football bowl possibilities
Glenn Jacobs and Paul White
Knox County, former employee exchange allegations, insults following misconduct scandal, firing
WIVK Christmas Parade 2021
49th annual WIVK Christmas parade brings heavy traffic
Rudolph
CBS announces 2022 holiday specials schedule
Dolly Parton teams up with Kelly Clarkson to donate $50,000 to Knoxville Symphony Orchestra
Dolly Parton teams up with Kelly Clarkson to donate $50,000 to Knoxville Symphony Orchestra

Latest News

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee
Tennessee roads plan mulls toll lanes, electric car fee hike
Highland Titles sells plots of land in its Scottish nature preserve for the holidays.
How you can give the gift of Scottish land this holiday season
Highland Titles sells plots of land in its Scottish nature preserve for the holidays.
Giving the gift of Scotland this holiday season
Some sunshine moving in for the afternoon
Scattered downpours this morning, slowly drying for the afternoon