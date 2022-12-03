Cloudy & cool this evening, much colder on Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As go through the evening we’ll have a few areas of drizzle, but most of us are just cloudy with temperatures hovering in the mid 40s.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll wake up on Sunday morning to temperatures in the 30s and the clouds that parted overnight will start to return. We’ll build clouds and increase our rain chances moving into Sunday afternoon. Sunday is much cooler with highs in the low to mid 40s. We’ll have a spotty rain chance by late afternoon.

Overnight Sunday we’ll have some spotty rain chances and cool down back into the mid 30s for when we wake up on Monday.

LOOKING AHEAD

The big story over the next seven days is just how much rainfall we’re going to get. A wet pattern sets up for us starting on Monday and by Tuesday we’ve accumulated at least a quarter of an inch in most places. Some local areas will start to see rainfall totals approaching an inch.

Temperatures will rebound after Monday back to the low to mid 60s with periods of rain lasting right through the weekend. By late in the week we could have picked up two to three inches of rain.

A wet pattern sets up for us in the next seven days. (WVLT)

