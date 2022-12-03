Cloudy & cool this evening, much colder on Sunday

The clouds are back on Sunday followed by rain chances for the rest of the week ahead.
Cloudy day in Gatlinburg.
Cloudy day in Gatlinburg.(WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As go through the evening we’ll have a few areas of drizzle, but most of us are just cloudy with temperatures hovering in the mid 40s.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll wake up on Sunday morning to temperatures in the 30s and the clouds that parted overnight will start to return. We’ll build clouds and increase our rain chances moving into Sunday afternoon. Sunday is much cooler with highs in the low to mid 40s. We’ll have a spotty rain chance by late afternoon.

Overnight Sunday we’ll have some spotty rain chances and cool down back into the mid 30s for when we wake up on Monday.

Bus stop forecast for Monday.
Bus stop forecast for Monday.(WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

The big story over the next seven days is just how much rainfall we’re going to get. A wet pattern sets up for us starting on Monday and by Tuesday we’ve accumulated at least a quarter of an inch in most places. Some local areas will start to see rainfall totals approaching an inch.

Temperatures will rebound after Monday back to the low to mid 60s with periods of rain lasting right through the weekend. By late in the week we could have picked up two to three inches of rain.

A wet pattern sets up for us in the next seven days.
A wet pattern sets up for us in the next seven days.(WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) runs for yardage during the second half of an NCAA...
Tennessee football bowl possibilities
Glenn Jacobs and Paul White
Knox County, former employee exchange allegations, insults following misconduct scandal, firing
WIVK Christmas Parade 2021
49th annual WIVK Christmas parade brings heavy traffic
Rudolph
CBS announces 2022 holiday specials schedule
Dolly Parton teams up with Kelly Clarkson to donate $50,000 to Knoxville Symphony Orchestra
Dolly Parton teams up with Kelly Clarkson to donate $50,000 to Knoxville Symphony Orchestra

Latest News

Some sunshine moving in for the afternoon
Scattered downpours this morning, slowly drying for the afternoon
We'll stay dry for the afternoon as rain pushes
Scattered downpours this morning, slowly drying for the afternoon
We'll slowly clear things out for the second half of Saturday
Scattered rain returns Saturday morning, slightly drier Sunday
Ben tracks the 'bullseye' of rain over us in the upcoming week
Ben tracks the 'bullseye' of rain over us in the upcoming week