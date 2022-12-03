Deadly Lexington shooting ruled justified

WATCH | Deadly Lexington shooting ruled justified
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 8:47 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A deadly shooting in Lexington has been ruled justified.

According to the Herald Leader, a jury declined to indict 20-year-old Deymontez Jones on homicide charges in the shooting death of 35-year-old Steven Mayes.

He was indicted for wanton endangerment. Court records say jones shot Mayes while he was assaulting a minor.

37-year-old Dekeisha Smith was also indicted for second-degree assault. Investigators say she beat the minor before witnesses say she told Mayes to shoot the minor.

Smith pled not guilty during an arraignment earlier this month. Jones has not yet had a court appearance.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KNOXVILLE, TN - March 22, 2022 - Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach Alex Golesh of the...
Vols offensive coordinator leaving UT
Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) runs for yardage during the second half of an NCAA...
Tennessee football bowl possibilities
Authorities in Virginia say a driver crashed after speeding and dragging a state trooper on...
Speeding driver crashes after dragging state trooper 3 miles on interstate
Historic Cherokee Caverns
Christmas in the Cave kicks off in East Tennessee
Alexandria Ducote with Wildflower Bakery
Maryville baker in quarterfinals in national baking competition

Latest News

Rain arrives again late on Monday with cooler temperatures
Rain returns starting Monday, slowly warming as well
Laurel County Murder Suspect
Laurel County murder suspect found, charged with killing his brother
Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (20) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of the...
Tennessee will play in this New Year’s Six bowl game
Tennessee running back Jabari Small (2) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half...
Vols move up 1 spot in Associated Press college football poll
An empty Bjou Theatre in Knoxville.
Appalachia live televised concert special arrives in Knoxville