How you can give the gift of Scottish land this holiday season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you’re stuck trying to find a gift for someone who has everything, Highland Titles may be able to help.

The company offers souvenir plots of land on its estate in Glencoe Wood, Scotland.

Buying these plots entitles you to the title of “Laird, Lord, or Lady,” according to Lord Stephen Rossiter, Sales and Marketing Director. In addition to a regal title, you can actually visit your plot of land in Scotland.

The company was founded in 2005, initially to create one nature reserve.

Now, it protects five nature reserves in Scotland and one in Northern Ireland, known as Celtic Titles.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.