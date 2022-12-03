Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Perfect holiday mocktails

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This mocktail could put anyone in the holiday spirit!

Orange cranberry mimosa holiday mocktail:

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Total Time: 5 minutes

Servings: 1 mocktail

Ingredients:

· Orange slice and sugar for the sugared rim

· 1 oz freshly squeezed orange juice

· 2 oz cold sweetened cranberry juice

· 2 oz cold sprite

· Pinch of ground cinnamon

· Fresh cranberries, cinnamon stick, and rosemary sprig for garnish (optional)

Instructions

1. Sugar the rim of a champagne glass by wetting the rim with a slice of orange and dipping into some white sugar.

2. Add the orange juice, cranberry juice, and sparkling apple cider to your glass. Top with a pinch of cinnamon and all the garnishes. Enjoy!

Notes

· Add a splash of vodka for a delightfully boozy mimosa.

· Use white wine or even rose instead of apple cider or champagne. It won’t be fizzy, but it sure will be tasty.

· Try a different flavor of sparkling cider. Cranberry cider or cherry cider would be amazing!

