Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Perfect holiday mocktails

Orange cranberry mimosa holiday mocktail:
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Total Time: 5 minutes
Servings: 1 mocktail
Ingredients:
· Orange slice and sugar for the sugared rim
· 1 oz freshly squeezed orange juice
· 2 oz cold sweetened cranberry juice
· 2 oz cold sprite
· Pinch of ground cinnamon
· Fresh cranberries, cinnamon stick, and rosemary sprig for garnish (optional)
Instructions
1. Sugar the rim of a champagne glass by wetting the rim with a slice of orange and dipping into some white sugar.
2. Add the orange juice, cranberry juice, and sparkling apple cider to your glass. Top with a pinch of cinnamon and all the garnishes. Enjoy!
Notes
· Add a splash of vodka for a delightfully boozy mimosa.
· Use white wine or even rose instead of apple cider or champagne. It won’t be fizzy, but it sure will be tasty.
· Try a different flavor of sparkling cider. Cranberry cider or cherry cider would be amazing!
