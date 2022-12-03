Maryville baker in quarterfinals in national baking competition

Alexandria Ducote runs a home-based bakery out of Maryville but is taking the world by storm in the Greatest Baker competition.
Alexandria Ducote with Wildflower Bakery
Alexandria Ducote with Wildflower Bakery(Alexandria Ducote)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Alexandria Ducote runs the Wildflour Bakery, a home-based bakery in Maryville, but she has been through five rounds of heated competition in the Greatest Baker.

The Greatest Baker competition pits bakers from across the nation against each other for a $10,000 prize and a feature in Bake From Scratch magazine.

Ducote is a quarterfinalist in the competition. She started baking when she was 13 years old and made it a career when she started her business.

Her number one recipe is her New York-style Cheesecake.

“I’ve turned non-cheesecake lovers into return customers after trying my recipe,” Ducote said.

Her portfolio includes a wide variety of desserts like cakes, cookies and more.

If she wins, Ducote will use the award money to open a storefront.

You can cast your vote for Ducote on the Greatest Baker website.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newport City School District named “exemplary” by the state for the second-straight year
Grades are in for Tennessee school districts, with one standing out from others
FILE - President Joe Biden answers questions with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona as they...
High court to rule on Biden student loan cancellation plan
Police in Ohio said they are investigating the death of 43-year-old Kenneth Eva after his body...
‘There’s blood everywhere’: Woman finds fiance’s body in shipping container
Benadryl (Source: KLTV Staff)
Two juveniles fatally overdose on Benadryl
Vacant Knoxville Baptist Christian School
Police identify human remains found on vacant Knoxville school property

Latest News

WIVK Christmas Parade 2021
Watch the WIVK Christmas Parade LIVE in downtown Knoxville
You can use white wine or even rose instead of apple cider or champagne to spice it up.
Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Perfect holiday mocktails
We'll slowly clear things out for the second half of Saturday
Scattered rain returns Saturday morning, slightly drier Sunday
Sevierville Police Department and Sevierville Sheriff’s Office are collecting toys for kids in...
‘Cram a Cruiser’ event collects toys for area children