Maryville baker in quarterfinals in national baking competition

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Alexandria Ducote runs the Wildflour Bakery, a home-based bakery in Maryville, but she has been through five rounds of heated competition in the Greatest Baker.

The Greatest Baker competition pits bakers from across the nation against each other for a $10,000 prize and a feature in Bake From Scratch magazine.

Ducote is a quarterfinalist in the competition. She started baking when she was 13 years old and made it a career when she started her business.

Her number one recipe is her New York-style Cheesecake.

“I’ve turned non-cheesecake lovers into return customers after trying my recipe,” Ducote said.

Her portfolio includes a wide variety of desserts like cakes, cookies and more.

If she wins, Ducote will use the award money to open a storefront.

You can cast your vote for Ducote on the Greatest Baker website.

