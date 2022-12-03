Morant, Jackson lead Grizzlies past 76ers, 117-19

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) handles the ball ahead of Philadelphia 76ers guard...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) handles the ball ahead of Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton (8) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(Brandon Dill | AP)
By CLAY BAILEY
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:48 PM EST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 28 points and eight rebounds, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 22 points and four blocks — one in the closing minute — and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Philadelphia 76ers 117-109 on Friday night.

Dillon Brooks finished with 17 points to help Memphis win for third time in four games.

Joel Embiid had 35 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for Philadelpia. Tobias Harris added 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Shake Milton had 17 points and six assists.

