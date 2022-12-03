More than 250 kids get $200 Christmas shopping spree

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, the annual Weigel’s Family Christmas event took place in Knoxville, giving more than 250 underprivileged kids in East Tennessee a shopping spree at Target.

Weigel’s, a convenience store chain based in Powell, Tennessee, organized and provided funding for the event. Bill Weigel, chairman of the board at Weigel’s, explained how special it was to see each child get so excited.

“Today, I’ve got 287 children, so I am going to enjoy every minute of it,” Bill Weigel said.

Before shopping, volunteers prepared breakfast for the kids at the Knoxville Expo Center. The children were taken by bus to Target to begin their shopping spree adventure.

Each year, Weigel’s organizes and funds the event, while the Salvation Army helps choose the deserving children from East Tennessee communities. This year, Weigel’s Family Christmas celebrates its 25th anniversary.

Myles Burgin, a volunteer at the Weigel’s Family Christmas, explains why donating your time during the holidays is so important.

“I think everybody should at least do something like this around the holidays to help somebody else get something that they want for Christmas,” Burgin said.

Emmanuel, a six-year-old boy, explains what kids need to do to join the shopping spree.

“Be good and be on your best behavior,” Emmanuel said.

You can learn more about Weigel’s Family Christmas shopping spree event by visiting its official website.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.