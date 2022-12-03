Potential patients wait overnight for Coalfield RAM clinic

For the second year in a row, the RAM clinic has come to Morgan County to provide free health care for East Tennesseans.
By Sam Luther
Dec. 2, 2022
COALFIELD, Tenn. (WVLT) - Since 1985, the Remote Area Medical clinic has been providing free healthcare to East Tennesseans.

In Morgan County at Coalfield High School, there’s a one-day pop-up clinic on Dec. 3 when the doors open at 6 a.m.

“I got here at 3:36 p.m. your time,” said patient Mark Schwartz who waited overnight to get free vision care.

Schwartz has been coming to RAM clinics across East Tennessee for the last 12 years and relies on them every few months for crucial care.

He was just one of the several people who decided to wait overnight in their cars in the high school parking lot since the one-day clinic is first come first serve.

“Seeing those people out there already lets me know we’re in the right place,” said Clinic Coordinator Brad Sands.

This clinic will provide general medical exams and women’s health exams, but they primarily serve those needing dental and vision care.

“My insurance won’t cover what I need to get done,” said patient Robert Doran who was waiting to get his teeth pulled so he can get dentures.

This is the second year in a row the RAM clinic has been in Morgan County.

The next time the clinic will be in East Tennessee will be Dec. 13 through 15 in Knoxville at the Jacob building.

