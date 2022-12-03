Scattered downpours this morning, slowly drying for the afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered showers continue to move through this morning, with clouds remaining in place for the afternoon as rain chances slowly diminish. Winds will be a factor throughout the day as well as it will feel cooler than it actually is with some of the gust closer to 20 mph throughout the day. We’ll get a brief break from the rain on Sunday, but a more unsettled pattern arrives to start next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

With a lot of events going on this weekend, you’ll want to keep the WVLT First Alert Weather App nearby especially with rain chances in the forecast. Thankfully the weekend doesn’t look to be a total washout, instead we are looking at scattered showers and downpours this morning transitioning to drier weather for the afternoon. Clouds will stick around and that will prevent us from warming too much this afternoon with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

Some sunshine moving in for the afternoon (WVLT)

Breaks in the clouds as well as winds switching back out of the north will allow us to cool quickly throughout the night as lows are heading into the lower 30s with many areas starting Sunday near the freezing mark. Rain chances aren’t great for Sunday, but with increased cloud cover and northerly flow our highs will be much cooler with middle 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD

As we start next week you’ll need to grab the rain coat or umbrella as we start off soggy with rain quickly returning into Monday afternoon and into the overnight. Some of the rain will be heavy at times and a few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out. Rain will continue off and on through the day Tuesday with yet another round arriving for Wednesday.

Temperatures will steady in the upper 50s to lower 60s through the middle of the week with rain continuing through at least Wednesday. Clouds will stick around for the end of the week and it’s possible showers will as well. Something we’ll monitor closely as we head through the next few days.

Rounds of rain and cooler weather on the way (WVLT)

