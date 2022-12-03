Silver Alert issued for missing White County man

Mark Webb, 70, has a medical condition that might impact his ability to get home safely.
Mark Webb
Mark Webb(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:08 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials issued a Silver Alert for a man missing from White County.

Mark Webb, 70, has a medical condition that might impact his ability to get home safely.

Webb is 6′1″ with grey hair and hazel eyes. TBI officials said he might be traveling in a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado.

Anyone with information is urged to call White Co. Sheriff’s Office at 931-738-7111 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newport City School District named “exemplary” by the state for the second-straight year
Grades are in for Tennessee school districts, with one standing out from others
FILE - President Joe Biden answers questions with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona as they...
High court to rule on Biden student loan cancellation plan
Police in Ohio said they are investigating the death of 43-year-old Kenneth Eva after his body...
‘There’s blood everywhere’: Woman finds fiance’s body in shipping container
Glenn Jacobs and Paul White
Knox County, former employee exchange allegations, insults following misconduct scandal, firing
Benadryl (Source: KLTV Staff)
Two juveniles fatally overdose on Benadryl

Latest News

BlueCross Bowl Logo
West Rebels roll to second state football championship
Doyel Cockrel
Investigators searching for missing Morristown man
Investigators searching for missing Morristown man
Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) runs for yardage during the second half of an NCAA...
Tennessee football bowl possibilities