Silver Alert issued for missing White County man

WHITE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials issued a Silver Alert for a man missing from White County.

Mark Webb, 70, has a medical condition that might impact his ability to get home safely.

Webb is 6′1″ with grey hair and hazel eyes. TBI officials said he might be traveling in a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado.

Anyone with information is urged to call White Co. Sheriff’s Office at 931-738-7111 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

A #TNSilverAlert has been issued for 70yo Mark Webb on behalf of the White Co. SO.



Mark is 6’1”, 187 lbs. w/grey hair & hazel eyes.



He has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.



Tips? White Co. SO at 931-738-7111 or 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/vp5mPg0h49 — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) December 3, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.