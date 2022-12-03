Silver Alert issued for missing White County man
Mark Webb, 70, has a medical condition that might impact his ability to get home safely.
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:08 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WHITE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials issued a Silver Alert for a man missing from White County.
Webb is 6′1″ with grey hair and hazel eyes. TBI officials said he might be traveling in a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado.
Anyone with information is urged to call White Co. Sheriff’s Office at 931-738-7111 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.
