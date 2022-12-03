Three teens charged after carjacking woman at gunpoint: police


Three teens have been charged with carjacking in Nashville. WSMV's Brendan Tierney reports.
By Brendan Tierney
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three teens have been arrested for stealing a woman’s car at gunpoint outside her South Nashville apartment, according to Metro Police.

The teens pulled up behind the woman as she was returning to her home in the Nob Hill Apartments on Wallace Road Thursday night, police said. Henry Sandoval, 15, pulled out a loaded handgun and forced the woman to give him the keys to her car.

Sandoval drove away in the stolen car, police said, and was found by officers at an apartment complex on Winthorne Dr. around a half hour later. He tried to run away from police but was arrested without any shots being fired from his gun.

Detectives said the other two teens involved in the carjacking were brothers, Jesus and Saul Martinez-Garcia. They were seen driving behind Sandoval away from the scene.

Officers followed Jesus, 17, and Saul, 16, to a house on Bel Air Dr. where they tried to run into the woods, police said. While running from police, the brothers tried to throw away another loaded handgun and an AR-15 rifle.

After being captured, Jesus and Saul both admitted to driving Sandoval to the carjacking and helping him, police said. All three teens are charged with aggravated robbery in Juvenile Court.

People who live in the Nob Hill Apartments said they were shocked and concerned by the carjacking.

“This kind of threw me off on a loop,” Ty Walker said. “I didn’t expect nothing like that to go on.”

“Anybody can get their hands on a gun now it’s so easy,” Walker said. “It’s younger and younger people out here doing it. It’s crazy!”

Walker said he never expected something like this to happen at the complex because it’s a gated community.

Kristen Zanghi said she’s lived in the building the robbery happened outside of for two years and this is the first problem they’ve had.

She said neighbors in the area tend to look out for each other, and she has even taken a self-defense class in case something bad happens.

Zanghi said she’s nervous something like this might happen again because the front gate to the complex is broken which allows anyone to drive in right now.

“They need to figure something out with that because this is getting ridiculous with this kind of stuff,” Zanghi said. “They fixed our porches, but they won’t fix something as important as our security. We’re paying for the security. We should be feeling secure.”

Nob Hill Apartments tells WSMV they are waiting on contractors to fix the issue with the gate that has recently been broken multiple times by people driving into it.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) runs for yardage during the second half of an NCAA...
Tennessee football bowl possibilities
Glenn Jacobs and Paul White
Knox County, former employee exchange allegations, insults following misconduct scandal, firing
WIVK Christmas Parade 2021
49th annual WIVK Christmas parade brings heavy traffic
Rudolph
CBS announces 2022 holiday specials schedule
Dolly Parton teams up with Kelly Clarkson to donate $50,000 to Knoxville Symphony Orchestra
Dolly Parton teams up with Kelly Clarkson to donate $50,000 to Knoxville Symphony Orchestra

Latest News

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee
Tennessee roads plan mulls toll lanes, electric car fee hike
Highland Titles sells plots of land in its Scottish nature preserve for the holidays.
How you can give the gift of Scottish land this holiday season
Highland Titles sells plots of land in its Scottish nature preserve for the holidays.
Giving the gift of Scotland this holiday season
Some sunshine moving in for the afternoon
Scattered downpours this morning, slowly drying for the afternoon
Historic Cherokee Caverns
Christmas in the Cave kicks off in East Tennessee