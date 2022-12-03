West Rebels roll to second state football championship

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An incredible journey for Knoxville West culminated with A Class-5A state championship Friday night.

Along the way, the Rebels defeated Blount County powers Alcoa and Maryville as well as defending 5-A champ Powell in nthe State Semi’s.

The win over Page was microcosm of the entire season. Terrific defense and solid offense, especially from Titans Mr. Football finalist Brayden Latham who rushed for about 100 yards and three touchdowns.

Usually a running machine, the West offense was very efficient through the air. Quarterback Carson Jessie throws for nearly 300 yards and 4 TD passes and was named game MVP!

Congratulations to coach Lamar Brown and his Rebels, who finished 15-0 completing the school’s first ever perfect season.

