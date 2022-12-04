134th Air Refueling Wing delivers gifts to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital

The 134th ARW raises money each year to deliver gifts to hospitalized kids and their families.
Airmen and volunteers from the 134th Air Refueling Wing "Santa Cops" program delivered $10,300...
Airmen and volunteers from the 134th Air Refueling Wing "Santa Cops" program delivered $10,300 worth of gifts to hospitalized children and their families at the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital December 3, 2022.(134th ARW)
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kids at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital had a surprise visit from Santa Cops, who were bearing gifts ahead of the holiday season.

Airmen and volunteers with the 134th Air Refueling Wing Santa Cops program delivered $10,300 worth of gifts to kids and their families at ETCH on Saturday, Dec. 3.

“The Santa Cops program is one of the highlights of our December Unit Training Assembly,” said Col. Lee Hartley, 134th ARW Commander. “Giving back to a community who so greatly supports us is just a small gesture to say thank you for allowing us to call Knoxville home for so many years.”

In 2001, Airmen raised $600 to deliver coloring books and crayons to ETCH, setting forth the annual Santa Cops program, which is now in its 21st year.

The 134th ARW now raises an average of $9,000 each year with the assistance of private organizations through golf tournaments, clay shoots and other activities that allow members to bond, while supporting a great cause.

