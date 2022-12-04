Appalachia live televised concert special arrives in Knoxville

The Appalachia Sessions are coming to the Bijou Theatre on Monday, December 5, featuring country music star Mark Wills.
An empty Bjou Theatre in Knoxville.
An empty Bjou Theatre in Knoxville.(Richard Mason)
By Richard Mason
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Bijou Theatre will host a live televised Christmas concert special on Monday, Dec. 5, featuring country musicians from the Appalachian region.

Artists like Mark Wills, Chris Blue, Emily Ann Roberts and Jackie Lee will perform for more than 700 people in attendance and viewers watching from home.

“So, we want to showcase a few of those songs that I love, that are Christmas songs, and at the same time do a few of the hits,” Wills said.

The special televised concert is presented by the Museum of East Tennessee History, and 100% of the net proceeds go to support children’s education in the Appalachia Cultural Region.

Wills explained how having a house band for the show instead of his regular band helps create memorable musical moments on stage.

“When you do that kind of stuff and you’re not using your band, it allows for some beautiful extras. So, we’ll see, we’ll see how it all goes. It’s going to be a lot of fun,” Wills said.

You can visit the Bijou Theatre’s official website for tickets and information.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) runs for yardage during the second half of an NCAA...
Tennessee football bowl possibilities
KNOXVILLE, TN - March 22, 2022 - Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach Alex Golesh of the...
Vols offensive coordinator leaving UT
Authorities in Virginia say a driver crashed after speeding and dragging a state trooper on...
Speeding driver crashes after dragging state trooper 3 miles on interstate
Alexandria Ducote with Wildflower Bakery
Maryville baker in quarterfinals in national baking competition
Historic Cherokee Caverns
Christmas in the Cave kicks off in East Tennessee

Latest News

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) throws to a receiver during the first half of the...
Tennessee at No. 6 in College Football Playoff poll
Scattered showers Monday evening
Setting up for a rainy week starting Monday evening
Airmen and volunteers from the 134th Air Refueling Wing "Santa Cops" program delivered $10,300...
134th Air Refueling Wing delivers gifts to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital
Smith is being charged with murder for the death of his brother Grant Smith and is currently...
Laurel County murder suspect arrested, charged