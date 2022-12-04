Appalachia live televised concert special arrives in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Bijou Theatre will host a live televised Christmas concert special on Monday, Dec. 5, featuring country musicians from the Appalachian region.

Artists like Mark Wills, Chris Blue, Emily Ann Roberts and Jackie Lee will perform for more than 700 people in attendance and viewers watching from home.

“So, we want to showcase a few of those songs that I love, that are Christmas songs, and at the same time do a few of the hits,” Wills said.

Have you secured your tickets for Appalachia Sessions Christmas Special featuring Mark Wills, Emily Ann Roberts, and Jackie Lee? Don't miss out on this performance at the Bijou on Monday, Dec 5! Visit https://t.co/ZMs1WwmSZL to learn more! pic.twitter.com/9kAFtnO7L7 — Bijou Theatre (@bijoutheatre) December 2, 2022

The special televised concert is presented by the Museum of East Tennessee History, and 100% of the net proceeds go to support children’s education in the Appalachia Cultural Region.

Wills explained how having a house band for the show instead of his regular band helps create memorable musical moments on stage.

“When you do that kind of stuff and you’re not using your band, it allows for some beautiful extras. So, we’ll see, we’ll see how it all goes. It’s going to be a lot of fun,” Wills said.

You can visit the Bijou Theatre’s official website for tickets and information.

