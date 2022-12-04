Laurel County murder suspect arrested, charged

Smith is being charged with murder for the death of his brother Grant Smith and is currently being held at the Laurel County Detention Center.(Laurel County Sheriff's Department)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 7:40 AM EST
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The search for a murder suspect in Laurel County has ended.

On Friday, investigators said that 56-year-old Bailey Smith shot and killed a man on Old Crab Orchard Road in London. They said that the shooting started after a dispute between Smith and the victim. He fled the scene and was reported as armed and dangerous.

In a post shared on Facebook on Saturday night, the Laurel County Sheriff’s office confirmed Smith had been arrested after they received a tip on his whereabouts at a business off of US-25.

Smith is being charged with murder for the death of his brother Grant Smith and is currently being held at the Laurel County Detention Center.

Kentucky State Police and London Police assisted in the arrest.

This investigation is still ongoing.

