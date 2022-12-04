Rain returns starting Monday, slowly warming as well

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A nice break in the rain for our Sunday, but that begins to change as we head into Monday afternoon as our next round of rain moves in. It’ll be a week where you’ll want to keep the rain gear nearby as well as the WVLT First Alert Weather App as rain is back in the forecast for just about every day over the next 8-Days.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Another cold night is ahead of us as temperatures will be falling into the lower 30s overnight. There will still be a mix of clouds overnight, but some clearing as well that will allow us to cool rather quickly. Clouds will be building throughout the day on Monday, but as you head off to work and school we should start mostly dry, however; you may need the rain gear for the afternoon.

Rain arrives again late on Monday with cooler temperatures (WVLT)

Scattered showers and areas of mist and drizzle begin to develop after lunchtime and will continue to expand as we move throughout the day. Highs will be on the chilly side as we’ll see temperatures topping out in the upper 40s to near 50. Rain will be on the lighter side for the most part, but a few pockets of heavier rain are possible especially later in the afternoon and into the evening. Some of the most widespread rain looks to arrive as we head into the overnight and early morning hours of Tuesday.

LOOKING AHEAD

One thing we will have to watch is for some pockets of heavy rain that could leading to ponding for morning and afternoon commutes, but with some breaks in the rain it looks like the flooding threat is low. Rain chances may break for a little on Tuesday before increasing once again Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Meanwhile temperatures are slowly warming into the lower and middle 60s throughout the week.

Rain chances remain in the forecast through Friday with rain slowly tapering for Friday and into the afternoon. A very unsettled stretch of weather ahead for the week ahead with another system possible by late next weekend.

Rain chances are around each afternoon with some warmer temperatures (WVLT)

