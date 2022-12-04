Setting up for a rainy week starting Monday evening

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An unsettled weather pattern brings us rounds of rain this week. You’ll want to keep the rain gear handy throughout the majority of the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We are starting out with temperatures in the 30s this morning with mostly cloudy skies and some patchy fog.

We will warm up to about 47 degrees this afternoon with those mostly cloudy skies sticking around. Some peaks of sunshine are possible. A stray shower is possible in the southern valley, but most of us stay dry.

LOOKING AHEAD

The big story over the next seven days is just how much rainfall we will get. A wet pattern sets up for us starting later Monday. Scattered light showers arrive around dinner time and continue throughout the overnight hours and Tuesday.

We’ll hang onto that 60% coverage Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the lower 60s. We will continue to keep an eye on the flooding threat as we could get up to 2-3″ of rain this week.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, It looks like we could finally see this cold front move through later Thursday into Friday morning with drier air for the weekend.

Sunday's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

