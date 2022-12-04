Tennessee at No. 6 in College Football Playoff poll

The Volunteers jumped a spot in the latest College Football Playoff Poll.
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) throws to a receiver during the first half of the...
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) throws to a receiver during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)(Wade Payne | AP)
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After conference championships were played Saturday, the College Football Playoff Poll dropped on Sunday.

The Tennessee Volunteers rose to number 6, up from the seventh spot last week.

Although the team started at No. 1, Tennessee fell after losses to both Georgia on Nov. 5 and South Carolina on Nov. 19.

No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 TCU and No. 4 Ohio State made the playoff to compete for the national championship.

Even though Tennessee defeated Alabama during the regular season, the Crimson Tide came in at No. 5, the highest-ranked SEC team not in the CFP.

This will likely send the Vols to an all-orange Orange Bowl against Clemson; however, that official announcement will come out at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

