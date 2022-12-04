Tennessee at No. 6 in College Football Playoff poll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After conference championships were played Saturday, the College Football Playoff Poll dropped on Sunday.

The Tennessee Volunteers rose to number 6, up from the seventh spot last week.

December 4️⃣ #CFBPlayoff Selection Committee Rankings 🏈🏆



6️⃣. Tennessee // @Vol_Football — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) December 4, 2022

Although the team started at No. 1, Tennessee fell after losses to both Georgia on Nov. 5 and South Carolina on Nov. 19.

No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 TCU and No. 4 Ohio State made the playoff to compete for the national championship.

Even though Tennessee defeated Alabama during the regular season, the Crimson Tide came in at No. 5, the highest-ranked SEC team not in the CFP.

This will likely send the Vols to an all-orange Orange Bowl against Clemson; however, that official announcement will come out at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

