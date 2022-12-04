Tennessee will play in this New Year’s Six bowl game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Although the Tennessee Volunteers didn’t make the cut to play for a national championship, they did get invited to a New Year’s Six bowl game.

The Vols came in at No. 6 on the latest College Football Playoff Poll after having a standout year with a record of 10-2, marking the first time the team won ten games in a season since 2003.

As a result, Tennessee will meet No. 7 Clemson in the 89th Capital One Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida. The Tigers, which won the ACC championship over UNC, finished the season with an 11-2 record.

It truly will be the battle of the orange.

Conference championship games on Saturday decided how the final pieces fit into the college football bowl schedule, answering looming questions.

Georgia defeated LSU to win the Southeastern Conference Championship to continue its undefeated streak, securing its No. 1 spot on the CFP poll. Michigan beat Purdue claiming the No. 2 spot and the Big Ten championship title.

TCU’s undefeated streak came to an end in the Big 12 championship game on Dec. 3, as it lost in overtime to Kansas State, 31-28; however, it was the team’s first loss of the season, with a record 12-1. The Horned Frogs were placed at No. 3 on the CFP poll.

On Nov. 26, Ohio State lost to Michigan at home, marking its first stumble of the season, but it will also get a chance at the title, as it came in at No. 4 on the poll.

The Orange Bowl will take place at 8:00 p.m. on Dec. 30 on ESPN. The matchup will mark the first time the Vols were invited to the Orange Bowl since 1998, which was Peyton Manning’s last game for Tennessee.

Tickets to the general public are on sale through the Orange Bowl via Ticketmaster.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.