Vols move up 1 spot in Associated Press college football poll

Looking ahead, Tennessee will wait to see what bowl game it gets into.
Tennessee running back Jabari Small (2) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half...
Tennessee running back Jabari Small (2) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.((AP Photo/Wade Payne))
By Paige Hill
Dec. 4, 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Associated Press college football poll was released on Sunday after conference championships were played Saturday.

Tennessee moved up one spot to No. 6 after USC fell five spots following a loss to Utah.

The top six on the AP poll were identical to the College Football Playoff poll, which was also released Sunday: No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 TCU, No. 4 Ohio State, No. 5 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee.

The last regular-season game for the Vols was on Saturday, Nov. 26, against in-state rivalry Vanderbilt, where they commanded the Commodores, 56-0.

Looking ahead, Tennessee will wait to see what bowl game it gets into, which will be announced at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

View the complete poll list here.

