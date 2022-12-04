Vols offensive coordinator leaving UT

Alex Golesh reportedly has accepted a job offer to be South Florida’s new coach.
KNOXVILLE, TN - March 22, 2022 - Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach Alex Golesh of the Tennessee Volunteers during 2022 Spring Camp practice on Haslam Field in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics(Tennessee Athletics)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Alex Golesh, the offensive coordinator for the Vols, will be leaving the University of Tennessee, according to Volquest.com.

He has taken a job with the University of South Florida, according to reports. Golesh will be the Bulls’ new head coach.

The offensive line has flourished under Golesh’s guidance. The Vols are the top-ranked team in scoring and total offense.

The offensive coordinator has been named a finalist for the 2022 Broyles Award, which is given to the nation’s top-assistant coach each year.

Offensive players have also received many accolades during Golesh’s two years. Quarterback Hendon Hooker is a finalist for the Manning Award, the Maxwell Award and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

Similarly, Wide Receiver Jalin Hyatt is a finalist for the Biketnikoff Award.

It is unclear when Golesh will make the transition or who will fill Golesh’s big shoes.

