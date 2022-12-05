103-year-old WWII veteran from Eastern Kentucky is remembered as a humble soldier and father

WATCH | Remembering WWII Veteran Henry Ledford
By Julia Sandor
Dec. 4, 2022
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - One group of army men who fought in WWII, included Clay County’s very own Henry Ledford.

“He went in in 1944, so he was there in the winter of ‘44, which I’ve heard that it was the coldest winter in Europe in 100 years. People would say, just like now, it’s really cold. He would say these people don’t know what cold is!” Kenneth Ledford, Henry’s eldest son, said.

He said he remembers his dad as a handworker who was always there when you needed him the most.

“He was the real deal to me,” he said.

Henry Ledford passed away on November 30th at 103-years-old.

“He was always pretty enthusiastic about life and just doing everyday things. He loved to farm, loved to do electrical things, loved the country, and always tried to support his friends and family.”

Henry was honored to be apart of the 2019 Honor Flight Kentucky.

It was his first time being on a plane and his first time being in Washington D.C.

“And Dad said, I think this is the best day I’ve ever had in my life,” Kenneth said.

His motto was, ‘without the Lord you can do nothing.’

Kenneth said although his dad didn’t say much, he was a humble man, who loved to support his country.

“If you asked him, he would just say I’m just an ordinary guy, but that’s the kind of people that make America great I think.”

Visitation for Henry Ledford is on December 5, 2022 in Manchester, Kentucky.

