Another East Tenn. baker quarterfinalist in national baking competition

MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Another East Tennessee baker has advanced into the quarterfinals of the Greatest Baker competition.

Emily Cooke, owner and baker at Buttercup Bakehouse in Maynardville, has made it through five heated rounds, along with Alexandria Ducote with the Wildflour Bakery from Maryville.

Cooke said she was born to bake, watching her mother bake and decorate cakes.

“Family is very important to me and this is just one of many ways I incorporate them into my business,” Cooke said.

Keeping in line with her family heritage, one of Cooke’s signature bakes is German pastries called prasselkuchen, an ode to her grandmother and great-aunt who immigrated from Germany when they were children.

Cooke also specializes in banana pudding cookies and danishes.

Good morning!! We are open until 5 pm today! Message or call us to claim an item! We have Oreo truffles and fresh out of... Posted by Buttercup Bakehouse on Friday, December 2, 2022

Her best baking tip is planning ahead.

“You cannot be a great baker and procrastinate!” Cooke said.

Winning the competition comes with a $10,000 prize. Cooke said she will use the award money to improve her bakery and “better serve my sweet customers.”

Anyone who wants to vote for Cooke can do so on the Greatest Baker competition’s website.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.