Another East Tenn. baker quarterfinalist in national baking competition

Emily Cooke, owner and baker at Buttercup Bakehouse in Maynardville, has advanced into the quarterfinals in the Greatest Baker competition.
Emily Cooke, owner and baker at Buttercup Bakehouse in Maynardville, has advanced into the...
Emily Cooke, owner and baker at Buttercup Bakehouse in Maynardville, has advanced into the quarterfinals in the Greatest Baker competition.(Emily Cooke)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Another East Tennessee baker has advanced into the quarterfinals of the Greatest Baker competition.

Emily Cooke, owner and baker at Buttercup Bakehouse in Maynardville, has made it through five heated rounds, along with Alexandria Ducote with the Wildflour Bakery from Maryville.

Cooke said she was born to bake, watching her mother bake and decorate cakes.

“Family is very important to me and this is just one of many ways I incorporate them into my business,” Cooke said.

Keeping in line with her family heritage, one of Cooke’s signature bakes is German pastries called prasselkuchen, an ode to her grandmother and great-aunt who immigrated from Germany when they were children.

Cooke also specializes in banana pudding cookies and danishes.

Good morning!! We are open until 5 pm today! Message or call us to claim an item! We have Oreo truffles and fresh out of...

Posted by Buttercup Bakehouse on Friday, December 2, 2022

Her best baking tip is planning ahead.

“You cannot be a great baker and procrastinate!” Cooke said.

Winning the competition comes with a $10,000 prize. Cooke said she will use the award money to improve her bakery and “better serve my sweet customers.”

Anyone who wants to vote for Cooke can do so on the Greatest Baker competition’s website.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KNOXVILLE, TN - March 22, 2022 - Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach Alex Golesh of the...
Vols offensive coordinator leaving UT
Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) runs for yardage during the second half of an NCAA...
Tennessee football bowl possibilities
Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (20) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of the...
Tennessee will play in this New Year’s Six bowl game
Historic Cherokee Caverns
Christmas in the Cave kicks off in East Tennessee
Authorities in Virginia say a driver crashed after speeding and dragging a state trooper on...
Speeding driver crashes after dragging state trooper 3 miles on interstate

Latest News

Rain arrives again late on Monday with cooler temperatures
Rain returns starting Monday, slowly warming as well
Jahmai Mashack
Vols defense suffocates Alcorn State in 94-40 drubbing
Lockerroom
Rain chances increasing for much of the week
Rain returns starting Monday, slowly warming as well