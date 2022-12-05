Cocke County running jails with half the staff

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cocke County is short on correctional officers in its jails. It only has half the staff needed to do the job right. The sheriff hopes a pay jump will get more people interested in coming to work for his department.

“We’re in the process right now of needing to hire at least 12,” said C.J. Ball, Cocke County Sheriff.

Ball said the department has 12 correctional officers on staff, but 24 are needed.

Right now, just three officers are left to manage about 160 inmates between two jails, with correctional officers working 60-hour weeks with a week off.

Ball said the department has been short-handed for the better part of the last 20 years, but being half-staffed is extreme.

“As far as I know, it’s been the lowest I’ve seen,” the sheriff said.

Ball points out there are times when they’re even more short-staffed, like if someone gets COVID-19 or the flu.

The sheriff said he knows how important it is to hire more correctional officers, but the issue is pay. The salary is $13.82 an hour, which is less than $29,000 a year.

“We’re going to have to increase the pay, and I feel even more comfortable now with the county government that’s there to be able to work with us,” Ball said.

The pay was $5,000 lower two years ago, according to the sheriff. However, the county has worked with the sheriff’s office to bump the pay.

“Most of them leave because of pay, or they don’t want to do that profession for that amount of pay,” said Ball.

He said he’s going to push county officials to raise the pay for corrections officers again, in next year’s budget.

Job applications are available at the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office for those interested.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.