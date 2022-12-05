CoCoMelon Live coming to Knoxville

CoCoMelon Live JJ’s Journey will be at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium on Dec. 11.
CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey is coming to Knoxville.
CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey is coming to Knoxville.(Altria Theater)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - CoCoMelon Live is set to begin the US leg of its tour on Monday, and they will be making a stop in Knoxville.

In the show, JJ and his family are putting on a show and need help writing their own songs.

The interactive performance will feature over 20 songs, including some new ones. You can video the tour’s trailer here:

The live performance will be on Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium, but doors will open at 2 p.m. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

Children under a year old do not need a ticket to sit on a parent’s lap.

