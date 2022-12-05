CoCoMelon Live coming to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - CoCoMelon Live is set to begin the US leg of its tour on Monday, and they will be making a stop in Knoxville.

In the show, JJ and his family are putting on a show and need help writing their own songs.

The interactive performance will feature over 20 songs, including some new ones. You can video the tour’s trailer here:

The live performance will be on Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium, but doors will open at 2 p.m. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

Children under a year old do not need a ticket to sit on a parent’s lap.

