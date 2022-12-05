Family holds protest to demand justice for loved ones killed by motorist

By Walter Murphy
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:31 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Sunday, a group of around 50 gathered at Memphis Police Department’s Austin Peay Station.

Around 50 demonstrators descended upon Austin Peay Station on Sunday demanding justice for Elvin and Roberto Nunez, the two brothers who were hit by a pickup truck while they were working on Sept. 29.

A crash report obtained from the Memphis Police Department shows officers on the scene believed the driver may have been drinking. According to the report, the driver was administered a blood test. The results of that test are still pending after they were sent to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab.

Elvin Nunez’s wife Katina says she’s at her wit’s end.

“I’ve had enough. I’ve filed the wrongful death suit against her on behalf of my husband and brother-in-law. Something must be done. She hasn’t even gotten a ticket,” said Katina Nunez.

In the wrongful death lawsuit, attorneys write the defendant was “operating her mobile vehicle while intoxicated as well as driving too fast for conditions.”

All of which, they believe, led to the death and tragic loss of their loved ones.

“My husband left five small children and my brother-in-law left two small children. I can just not accept ‘be patient’ anymore,” said Katina Nunez. “She’s out free, my children are going to be without their father on Christmas. She’s going to be with her family. It’s not fair,” she added.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KNOXVILLE, TN - March 22, 2022 - Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach Alex Golesh of the...
Vols offensive coordinator leaving UT
Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (20) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of the...
Tennessee will play in this New Year’s Six bowl game
Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
Historic Cherokee Caverns
Christmas in the Cave kicks off in East Tennessee
Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) runs for yardage during the second half of an NCAA...
Tennessee football bowl possibilities

Latest News

BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 08, 2016 - Tennessee Volunteers football equipment managers complete...
Tennessee Athletics to host inventory sale
Scattered showers arrive today
Showers arrive today and stick around all week
Tennessee man shot, killed in confrontation with deputies
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) throws to a receiver during the first half of the...
Tennessee at No. 6 in College Football Playoff poll
Anthony Roy Bennett, 32
Former Knox County Schools employee arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor, police say