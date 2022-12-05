Felon shoots, kills leashed dog in Nashville


FILE
FILE(KMVT)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A felon living in Nashville was arrested Sunday after police say he shot and killed his neighbor’s leashed dog.

According to an affidavit, police were dispatched Dec. 3 to 3519 Chesapeake Drive at about 5 p.m. in response to an animal being shot.

Police met with the victim, who said 22-year-old Ledeidric Roberson shot his dog “in his own backyard.”

The victim said his dogs were leashed within the perimeter of his property when Roberson’s dogs attacked them. The victim said Roberson shot at his dogs six to eight times. One of the bullets hit the victim’s dog Ace in the hip.

Roberson stated, “get the other dog in the house before I shoot it, too,” the affidavit said. He later told police he shot at the dogs out of self-defense because he feared for his life. Roberson said he shot at one dog trying to kill it and shot at the other dog trying to scare it, according to police.

Roberson was convicted last year of aggravated assault. As a felon, it’s illegal for him to possess a gun.

Metro Police arrested Roberson and charged him with intentionally killing an animal and unlawful firearm possession. He remains in jail on a $75,000 bond.

Ace was taken to a veterinarian clinic, where he died.

