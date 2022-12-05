Hendon Hooker falls short of Heisman Trophy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker was not invited to New York as a Heisman Trophy finalist.

The finalists are:

Stetson Bennett -QB Georgia

Max Duggan-QB TCU

CJ Stroud -QB Ohio State

Caleb Williams-QB USC

Hooker had an incredible season, finishing with 3,135 yards passing and 27 touchdown passes against just two interceptions. However, his season ended early after he suffered a torn ACL during the loss against South Carolina.

Coach Josh Heupel spoke with the media after the loss and said he hates how Hooker’s career ended at Tennessee, especially because of how much he’s poured himself into the program and the growth he’s made over the last two seasons.

“He represents everything good about college football,” said Heupel. “A young man that’s learned how to be a man, that does it the right way, that cares about his teammates. That’s grown outside of the game, that’s grown inside of the game. That’s put him to have a great future in the game, too. Just hate that we don’t get the chance to go compete with him again and that he doesn’t have that opportunity.”

In a press conference on Sunday, Heupel spoke about Hooker’s eligibility for the Heisman. “Hendon deserves to be at that ceremony. He’s one of the best players in college football. The growth of our program is a direct correlation to his play. He’s a fierce competitor and I hope he has that opportunity,” he said.

On top of his superb play on the field, Hooker also signed two NIL deals with French’s Mustard and Mercedes-Benz of Knoxville.

Hooker has been a role model to many young athletes and has used his platform to spread his faith, co-authoring a children’s book with his brother Alston titled, “The ABCs of Scripture for Athletes.”

“One thing I wanna do is be a positive light in my community and in people’s lives,” Hooker said after receiving a special note from a young Vol fan.

Hooker is on track to earn his master’s degree in agricultural leadership after securing his bachelor’s degree in public relations from Virginia Tech prior to coming to Tennessee.

