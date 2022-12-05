Knoxville woman convicted of shooting, killing boyfriend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman has been convicted of shooting and killing her boyfriend when he broke up with her, according to a media release from District Attorney Charme Allen.

On Sept. 17, 2020, Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a shooting at the Southside Flats Apartments.

Officers found Shanida Holland, 44, at the scene, Allen said. She reportedly denied knowing anything about how her boyfriend died in his apartment.

KPD investigators discovered that Holland allegedly shot her boyfriend previously during a domestic altercation.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation investigators obtained videos from the victim’s phone, according to the release. Allen said they found videos of Holland kicking the door into the apartment shortly before the shooting, saying she will shoot the victim again and wielding a firearm shortly before the shooting.

“This prosecution was possible because of the partnerships between law enforcement agencies that allowed us to recover this critical cell phone evidence,” said Allen.

Holland was convicted of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and false reporting. She was sentenced to life in prison, according to Allen.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.