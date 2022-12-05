Police: Man arrested after trying to sell markers stolen from veterans’ graves

Dozens of markers stolen from the graves of veterans were recovered after police were notified a man was allegedly trying to sell them. (WCAX)
By WCAX News Team and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - Authorities said dozens of markers stolen from the graves of veterans were recovered after police were notified a man was trying to sell them.

The All Metals Recycling business in Williston, Vermont, called police on Oct. 21 after James Perron, 36, of St. Albans, allegedly tried to sell 34 brass medallions.

The medallions are used to mark the gravesites of war veterans.

Police said Perron is facing a felony charge of grave markers and ornaments attempt to sell.

Perron was arrested Sunday and is due in court Jan. 12, according to police.

These photos provided by police show the recovered grave markers.
These photos provided by police show the recovered grave markers.(Courtesy: Williston Police)

Copyright 2022 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KNOXVILLE, TN - March 22, 2022 - Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach Alex Golesh of the...
Vols offensive coordinator leaving UT
Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (20) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of the...
Tennessee will play in this New Year’s Six bowl game
Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
Historic Cherokee Caverns
Christmas in the Cave kicks off in East Tennessee
Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) runs for yardage during the second half of an NCAA...
Tennessee football bowl possibilities

Latest News

“I did a giant box over it, and then I started adding flowers coming out of the box,”...
Young kids cover up hateful graffiti with sidewalk chalk
Young kids cover up hateful graffiti with sidewalk chalk
FILE - In this combination of photos, Republican Kari Lake, left, appears before a PBS...
Arizona certifies 2022 election despite GOP complaints
The White House features Great Smoky Mountains National Park decorations in the East Room.
White House holiday decorations feature Great Smoky Mountains