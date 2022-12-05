Rain continues off and on throughout the next few days

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Showers turn to a steady rain as we head into the overnight and some of the rain could be heavy at times. Temperatures are actually warming over the next several days, despite the lack of sunshine as rain chances remain in the forecast through the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Make sure to keep the rain gear around as we go throughout the evening and into the overnight as rain chances will be on the rise. Our best chance for widespread rain moves in during the overnight hours and will slowly taper to scattered showers throughout our Tuesday. Temperatures are slowly warming overnight as well with many areas waking up to the middle 40s.

Scattered showers will continue to stick around throughout Tuesday afternoon, but we’ll get a little break from the steady rainfall. Highs will be warmer than what we saw on our Monday as we’ll head for the upper 50s to near 60. Rain is set to move back in during Tuesday night and through the day Wednesday with some of the rainfall on the heavier side.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll continue to see showers around with a stalled front through Thursday, although the heaviest and steadiest of rainfall looks to remain to the north. Our front will finally begin to push through on Friday with the rain beginning to clear later in the day. Temperatures stay above average through the end of the week, before cooler weather settles in for next weekend.

For any outdoor plans we’ll need to keep an eye out for next weekend as the chance for some scattered showers returns with the next system and that could be as early as Sunday. We’ll continue to fine tune the details on that front as we get closer, but for now keep the rain gear and the WVLT First Alert Weather App nearby.

We'll stay unsettled with scattered downpours (WVLT)

