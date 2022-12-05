Shorthanded Lady Vols fall to No. 9 Virginia Tech, 59-56

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Senior Jordan Horston’s second double-double of the season wasn’t enough for the Lady Vols on Sunday because Tennessee fell to No. 9 Virginia Tech 59-56 in the 2022 Jimmy V Women’s Classic.

The Lady Vols (4-5) were playing without Rickea Jackson, Jasmine Franklin and Jillian Hollingshead.

Horston led the way with a season-high and game-high 26 points, 11 rebounds and two steals.

Seniors Tamari Key and Jasmine Powell were also top contributors, logging 11 and nine points, respectively. Powell also dished out a team-high six assists.

Virginia Tech hit its sixth and final three of the first half with just over 90 seconds to play, but a pair of free throws by Horston set the halftime deficit at four with a score of 34-30.

Horston came up with a steal with 30 seconds to play in the game and hit the second of a pair of free throws to pull the Big Orange within three with 23 seconds on the clock.

Tennessee fouled Gregg on the inbounds, and she hit one free throw, giving the Lady Vols the ball back with 15 seconds to play.

Horston nailed a jumper with nine seconds left in the game to move UT within two at 58-56, and Powell tied the ball up on the inbounds pass with the possession arrow in Tennessee’s favor.

Horston got an open jumper on the baseline, but it bounced long off the rim, and VT hit the second of a pair of free throws to hold Tennessee off with a final score of 59-56.

The Lady Vols will be back in action in Thompson-Boling Arena on Tuesday, hosting Chattanooga in a 6:30 p.m. contest that will be streamed on SECN+.

