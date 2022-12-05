Showers arrive today and stick around all week

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking multiple rounds of rain throughout the week.
Scattered showers arrive today
Scattered showers arrive today(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:39 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a chilly day with showers arriving mid-day to afternoon. A better chance for rain arrives later this evening into the overnight hours. Showers continue on and off throughout the week, so keep the WVLT First Alert weather app handy.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures are starting out in the upper 20s to lower 30s with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will only warm up to about 44 degrees this afternoon.

Showers start to move in mid-morning to afternoon. We’ll see better coverage in rain later this evening and into the overnight hours. We’ll actually warm up throughout the overnight hours as well leaving us at 47 degrees by Tuesday morning. Overall we’ll see about a quarter to half an inch of rain today.

LOOKING AHEAD

One thing we will have to watch is for some pockets of heavy rain that could lead to ponding for morning and afternoon commutes, but with some breaks in the rain, it looks like the flooding threat is low.

We’ll start out with some pockets of moderate rainfall Tuesday morning, but get a break before increasing once again Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Meanwhile, temperatures are slowly warming into the lower and middle 60s throughout the week.

It looks like the cold front finally pushes through our region sometime late Thursday into early Friday morning. We should dry out throughout the day Friday into the first half of the weekend. In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we could be tracking another front to push through early next week.

Monday's First Alert 8-Day Planner
Monday's First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

