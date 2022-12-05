Tennessee Athletics to host inventory sale

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you buying gifts for a Volunteer this year? Look no further; Tennessee Athletics will be hosting a public inventory sale ahead of the holidays.

On Monday, Dec. 12, the athletics department will host the sale on the Robert E. White Indoor Field inside Neyland-Thompson Sports Center. It takes place from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Items, such as jerseys, cleats, shoes, helmets (traditional white helmets only) and other gear from various Tennessee Athletics programs will be up for grabs.

Clothing sizes include men’s extra small to 4X and women’s extra small to 2X, a release stated.

Interested shoppers can begin forming a line on Monday at 4:00 p.m. at the north end of Neyland-Thompson Sports Center (on the Doug Dickey Hall of Fame Plaza across from Stokely Hall).

Parking will also be offered for free in the G3, G4, G5/30 and G16 garage levels.

No bags will be allowed into the facility, as they will be provided at checkout. Cash and cards will be accepted, with all sales being final.

Tennessee Athletics officials said there would be no sales made via mail or phone, so those interested would need to be there in person.

The price list can be found below:

Jerseys, cleats, shoes, helmets and other gear and apparel will be available. (Tennessee Athletics)

