Tennessee man shot, killed in confrontation with deputies

The individual who was shot died at the scene, the TBI said.
(WMC Action News 5)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 9:01 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said agents were looking into the fatal shooting of a man during a confrontation with Washington County deputies.

TBI said deputies went to a home in Johnson City on Saturday evening to serve an arrest warrant.

Deputies tried to use a stun gun on a person, and then shots were fired by the person and at least one deputy, TBI said in a news release.

The individual who was shot died at the scene, the TBI said. No deputies were wounded. Identities of those involved in the shooting were not immediately released.

TBI will investigate and report its findings to District Attorney General Steve Finney.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KNOXVILLE, TN - March 22, 2022 - Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach Alex Golesh of the...
Vols offensive coordinator leaving UT
Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (20) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of the...
Tennessee will play in this New Year’s Six bowl game
Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
Historic Cherokee Caverns
Christmas in the Cave kicks off in East Tennessee
Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) runs for yardage during the second half of an NCAA...
Tennessee football bowl possibilities

Latest News

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) throws to a receiver during the first half of the...
Tennessee at No. 6 in College Football Playoff poll
Anthony Roy Bennett, 32
Former Knox County Schools employee arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor, police say
Catch Up Quick
Catch Up Quick
Scattered showers arrive today
Showers arrive today and stick around all week