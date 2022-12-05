Traveling to Miami to support UT? Here’s places you can visit

Thousands of University of Tennessee fans are traveling to Miami to attend the Capital One Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.
By Richard Mason
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thousands of University of Tennessee Volunteer fans plan to travel to Miami to watch The Clemson Tigers compete against the Tennessee Volunteers in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Dec. 30. What can people do when they’re down in Florida?

One option is to attend a watch party.

Rolando Aedo, the Chief Operating Officer at Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, said Miami Beach has great watch parties that UT fans can attend.

“Some would say that it’s even more fun when you’re going to watch it from one of the watch parties and of course, being right there on Ocean Drive, The Clevelander on 10th and Ocean. By the way, right across, we have a visitors center right there that your guests can pop in and learn more about the area,” Aedo said.

Some places where fans can go to watch the big game are The Clevelander in Miami Beach and the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, a few miles from the Hard Rock Stadium, where the Orange Bowl will be taking place.

According to Aedo, UT fans visiting Miami will also help boost their local economy.

“The taxes that are being generated by visitors from Knoxville, from all around the world not only support a lot of jobs they help support a lot of the quality of life projects,” Aedo said.

Aside from enjoying the game, visitors can visit places like Ball and Chain, one of the oldest restaurants in South Florida where guests can enjoy live music performed by a Latin salsa band inside a giant pineapple-shaped stage.

You can learn about more places to visit in Miami by visiting the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau’s official website.

