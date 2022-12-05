Vols defense suffocates Alcorn State in 94-40 drubbing

The Vols posted a season-best 36 points off turnovers, outscoring the Braves 36-7.
Jahmai Mashack
Jahmai Mashack(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 9:58 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 13 Tennessee outscored Alcorn State 50-16 in the paint and nearly doubled the Braves on the boards in a 94-40 win Sunday evening inside Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Vols’ 54-point win tied the eighth-best mark in program history - done without reigning SEC player of the week Santiago Vescovi. The senior missed his first game in 88 consecutive contests while nursing a shoulder injury. Fellow senior Josiah-Jordan James made his return to the court after missing four games.

Olivier Nkamhoua had a team-high 20 points and six assists. Jahmai Mashack tallied career-highs in points (13), rebounds (seven) and steals (four). Zakai Zeigler also impressed on the defensive side, leading the squad with five takeaways in the game, matching a career-best. As a whole, the Vols finished with six players in double-figures for scoring. Nkamhoua and Mashack were complemented by Julian Phillips’ 18 points, Uros Plavsic’s 12, Tyreke Key’s 11 and Zeigler’s 10.

Continuing the momentum from last time out against McNeese State Wednesday, the Vols posted a season-best 36 points off turnovers, outscoring the Braves 36-7, while conceding just two second-chance points and three fast-break points. Tennessee, on the other hand, had 20 second-chance points and 20 fast-break points.

Tennessee rounds out its three-game homestand Wednesday when Eastern Kentucky comes to town for a 7 p.m. tipoff.

