Vols jump in AP Top 25 college basketball poll after win over Alcorn State

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The AP Top 25 college basketball poll announced the Vols at number 7 in week 5 after a shutout win against Alcorn State on Sunday.

Then No. 13 Tennessee (7-1) outscored Alcorn State 50-16 and nearly doubled the Braves in a 94-40 win in Thompson-Boling Arena. Key players such as Olivier Nkamhoua and Jahmai Mashack helped to suffocate the visiting team.

After another impressive performance against McNeese State on Nov. 30, the Tennessee Vols were bound to move up from number 13 in the AP Poll.

The basketvols jumped up six spots after the win against Alcorn State. The team is about 100 votes below No. 6 Kansas and 20 votes above No. 8 Alabama.

