Vols jump in AP Top 25 college basketball poll after win over Alcorn State

The basketvols went up six spots to number 7 after their win against Alcorn State.
Olivier Nkamhoua
Olivier Nkamhoua(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The AP Top 25 college basketball poll announced the Vols at number 7 in week 5 after a shutout win against Alcorn State on Sunday.

Then No. 13 Tennessee (7-1) outscored Alcorn State 50-16 and nearly doubled the Braves in a 94-40 win in Thompson-Boling Arena. Key players such as Olivier Nkamhoua and Jahmai Mashack helped to suffocate the visiting team.

After another impressive performance against McNeese State on Nov. 30, the Tennessee Vols were bound to move up from number 13 in the AP Poll.

The basketvols jumped up six spots after the win against Alcorn State. The team is about 100 votes below No. 6 Kansas and 20 votes above No. 8 Alabama.

You can view the full list here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KNOXVILLE, TN - March 22, 2022 - Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach Alex Golesh of the...
Vols offensive coordinator leaving UT
Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (20) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of the...
Tennessee will play in this New Year’s Six bowl game
Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
Historic Cherokee Caverns
Christmas in the Cave kicks off in East Tennessee
Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) runs for yardage during the second half of an NCAA...
Tennessee football bowl possibilities

Latest News

West High Rebels leave Knoxville for TSSAA football BlueCross Bowl for Class 5A State...
West High School Rebels leave for State
Jordan Horston
Shorthanded Lady Vols fall to No. 9 Virginia Tech, 59-56
BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 08, 2016 - Tennessee Volunteers football equipment managers complete...
Tennessee Athletics to host inventory sale
What will travel, tickets cost to get down to south Florida for the Orange Bowl?
What will travel, tickets cost to get down to south Florida for the Orange Bowl?