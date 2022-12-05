What will travel, tickets cost to get down to south Florida for the Orange Bowl?

Tickets range from around a hundred dollars to over a thousand dollars
After conference championships were played Saturday, the College Football Playoff Poll dropped on Sunday.
By Jared Austin
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Volunteers will take on the ACC Champion, Clemson Tigers, in the Orange Bowl, and costs have already reached thousands of dollars for tickets and some flights.

Ticket prices range from $130 for upper-level seats and go as high as $1,100, according to Vivid Seats. Prices are similar on other sites, but third-party ticket seller GameTime has tickets as low as $126 as of Monday morning.

In addition to ticket prices, travelers will need to look at flight, hotel and gas costs.

Fans can either fly into Miami or Ft. Lauderdale since the cities are so close together. According to United Airlines, a roundtrip flight to Ft. Lauderdale costs just over $900. The price for the same flight is just under $900 using American Airlines.

A Miami flight through United is the cheapest of all flights at $882 as of Monday morning. An American Airlines flight to Miami is around $1,170 as of writing.

Lodging costs are lower in Ft. Lauderdale than in Miami.

The cheapest nightly stay in Miami is nearly $400, according to a hotel booking site. The most affordable hotel in Ft. Lauderdale is around $150-$200.

All prices for hotels and flights are for people leaving on Dec. 29 and coming back on Dec. 31. Prices grow if people leave after New Year’s Eve.

A drive from Knoxville to Miami would take about 12.5 hours. Average gas prices to drive round trip would be around $230.

The Orange Bowl will use virtual tickets this year, however, people can buy a commemorative ticket on the Orange Bowl’s website.

Tennessee will kick off with Clemson on ESPN on Dec. 30 at 8 p.m.

