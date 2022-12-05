White House holiday decorations feature Great Smoky Mountains

Decorations depicting the Great Smoky Mountains have brought Tennessee flair to Washington amid the holiday season.
The White House features Great Smoky Mountains National Park decorations in the East Room.
The White House features Great Smoky Mountains National Park decorations in the East Room.(GSMNP)
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WVLT) - People in Washington will be able to experience a piece of East Tennessee within decorations featured in the White House this holiday season.

A Great Smoky Mountains National Park representative thanked the White House Monday for featuring the national park in the East Room holiday decorations.

“This perfectly depicts the ridges of forests, diverse plant and animal life, and the beauty of the Smokies,” the spokesperson said.

The East Room, the largest space in the White House, features the Smokies alongside the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone National Park and Shenandoah National Park.

The decorations aim to reflect how the United States is home to breathtaking natural wonders, the White House website stated.

“From the Everglades to the Rocky Mountains, from the Painted Desert to the Great Lakes, our country is home to breathtaking natural wonders—and they belong to us all,” the White House website stated. “The East Room décor reflects the communion we find in nature.”

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

