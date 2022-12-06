Are so many volcanic eruptions normal?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Over the last few weeks, several volcanoes have erupted across the world. Mauna Loa in Hawaii was one of the largest on Earth and erupted on Nov. 27.

Scientists were able to see the eruption coming when examining seismic activity. In usual activity, 10 to 20 small earthquakes are recorded near the volcano.

In mid-September, that number jumped between 40 and 50 a day. Given these signs, scientists anticipated it when Mauna Loa finally erupted on Nov. 27.

People have been watching the jaw-dropping images of the lava spewing down the mountain toward a major highway. Some good news came Tuesday; the lava flow is starting to ease.

Mauna Loa eruption (Leo Dodier)

The second big eruption occurred on Dec. 2 in Stromboli, Italy. Alarms sounded as clouds of ash were sent into the air and sea. Right now, people on the island are on alert, but not in danger.

Many people have been evacuated after an eruption in Indonesia on Dec. 7. This is an active and dangerous volcano that killed nearly 300 people when an earthquake occurred around the volcano. So far, no major damage has occurred from this eruption.

Three major eruptions so close together are unusual. When asked if the eruptions are linked, Dr. Robert Hatcher Jr. said, “As you say 3 volcanoes erupted in the last several weeks. This is not something we expect all of the time. As I said there is no direct relationship in time and the occurrence of volcanic activity.”

Mauna Loa is more of a subtle volcano in comparison to the other two as Mauna Loa is a shield volcano, which means it has very gentle slopes according to Hatcher. This is because the lava wells up and flows out of the surface without much to stop it and without gas involvement.

Semeru and Stromboli are both stratovolcanoes that spew ash high into the sky. Overall, there are no connections between volcanoes erupting with one another, but rather they are linked by earthquakes occurring beneath the volcanoes themselves.

