Armed man shot after entering California police station lot

An office shot a suspect who followed him into a police station parking lot and appeared to...
An office shot a suspect who followed him into a police station parking lot and appeared to point “AR-15 type rifle."(KABC via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIALTO, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California police officer shot and wounded a man who entered a secure parking lot of a police station armed with a rifle, authorities said.

The shooting happened Monday after the officer drove his cruiser through the security gate at the Rialto police station and was followed closely by a black Dodge Charger, said police Chief Mark Kling.

The suspect exited the Charger “armed with an AR-15-type weapon” and ran toward the officer’s vehicle, Kling said in a video posted to Twitter.

Security camera footage showed the suspect suddenly walking back to the Charger before turning around and aiming the rifle at the officer.

The officer, a three-year veteran, fired several rounds that struck the suspect, Kling said. The man, who was not identified, was hospitalized in stable condition, the chief said. No officers or civilian police employees were injured.

The suspect did not fire his weapon. The incident was under investigation.

Rialto is a city of 99,000 residents in San Bernardino County, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (20) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of the...
Tennessee will play in this New Year’s Six bowl game
Brevard County (Fla.) Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, died in an accidental shooting at his apartment...
Sheriff: Deputy killed deputy in ‘extremely dumb’ accident
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker throws a pass against Pittsburgh during the second half of...
Hendon Hooker falls short of Heisman Trophy
KNOXVILLE, TN - March 22, 2022 - Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach Alex Golesh of the...
Vols offensive coordinator leaving UT
BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 08, 2016 - Tennessee Volunteers football equipment managers complete...
Tennessee Athletics to host inventory sale

Latest News

Jurors in the Trump Organization’s criminal tax fraud trial deliberated for a second day Tuesday.
Trump Organization convicted in executive tax dodge scheme
Amid a fresh assault of Russian missile attacks, Ukraine seems to be striking back. (CNN, WSJ,...
Ukraine strikes back amid Russian missile attacks
FILE - President Joe Biden is set to visit Arizona to tout jobs creation.
LIVE: Biden gives remarks at Arizona computer chip plant
Donovan Smith
Knoxville police searching for missing teen