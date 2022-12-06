CCSO: Body discovered in Norris Lake

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAFALLETTE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Campbell County Sheriff’s Office officials announced Tuesday afternoon that officers had found a body in Norris Lake.

The officers found the body around 11 a.m., officials said, in the Macedonia area in LaFollette. While the person was not identified, officials did say it was a male. They also said officers found a vehicle in the water.

The CCSO is investigating the incident.

