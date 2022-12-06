Knox County unveils new maternity leave

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County officials are hoping a new maternity leave policy will help the county recruit and retain talented workers.

Stephanie Duncan with Knox County said the new policy will allow parents up to eight weeks at their full, regular rate of pay.

Previously, Knox County’s maternity and paternity leave was granted for a maximum of 16 weeks, unpaid for the first 12 weeks falling under the Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA) with the last four weeks falling under the Tennessee Maternity and Adoption Care Leave law.

Stephanie Duncan said during that time, accrued sick and annual leave could be used if available, but many employees ended up on unpaid leave for the majority of their time off as new parents.

With the new policy, those eligible will be paid for up to eight weeks at their full regular rate of pay.

“We did a lot of research when we were looking into this policy and we really realized that being a new parent is one of the hardest things to do and juggling work and finances and medical appointments. Paid leave basically just makes all of that easier for new parents. They’re able to be financially sound,” said Stephanie Duncan.

Although the policy doesn’t apply to new mom Ashley Duncan and her family, Ashley Duncan said it’s a good step forward for the county.

”I think Knox County is heading in the right direction, and it’s taken them a while to get there. I don’t think the policy that they’re implementing is perfect, but I think it’s a good effort in the right direction,” shared Ashley Duncan.

The new policy will qualify for births and adoptions. If both parents are employed with Knox County, they can split the eight weeks in half or decide to give the complete eight weeks to one parent.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.