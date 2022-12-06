Knoxville girl waiting to receive unique item from space

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Right now, NASA’s Artemis I is scheduled to complete its mission and land in the Pacific ocean Sunday.

Aboard the spacecraft is a unique item for an 11-year-old girl living in Knoxville.

The young girl is Gracie Ogle, a fifth-grader at Ball Camp Elementary and a member of the Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians.

After entering the national essay contest Girl Scouts to the Moon and Back, she earned a Space Science badge that is currently in space aboard NASA’s Artemis I.

“I said that I would jump on the moon and start a map on part of the moon and let other explorers on the moon finish it,” said Ogle.

Aside from writing her essay, Ogle had to do a number of other tasks to earn the badge like doing a solar system walk and creating her own exploration device.

“I built a Mars rover like a mini size I suppose, and I just used stuff from my house to make it,” shared Ogle.

The Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians said Ogle is the only scout in Tennessee to earn the Space Science badge.

Ogle said she’s excited about earning the badge and hopes other girls will be inspired.

”I hope that they learn that they can do anything as long as they try hard enough,” said Ogle.

Ogle will still have to wait a little bit before receiving her badge. NASA’s Artemis I is scheduled to plunge into the Pacific Ocean on Dec. 11.

That will mark the end of this mission which started back on Nov. 16.

