Knoxville Old City non-profit gives bikes to kids for free

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Bikes, a non-profit located in the Old City in downtown Knoxville, has asked people to donate bikes so they can restore them and give them to children in need.

Executive director of Two Bikes, Mitchell Connell, helped start the non-profit to get more people involved with bike riding. He said it means a lot to him knowing he is able to give kids a bike for Christmas since some can’t afford them.

“I mean I tear up every year,” Connell said. “It’s an incredible experience and definitely one of the best times doing the stuff that we do.”

Two Bikes also goes out into the community and offers bike repairs for people free of charge. Connell said they also partner with local landfills to get bikes from there and fix them up for people in the community.

“I started riding bikes when I was maybe 14 or 15 years old, and it changed my life- both learning to work on them and ride them. It gave me this empowerment and sense of ability in transportation. I want to be able to expand that and have people have some sense of that,” Connell said.

Connell said the non-profit is asking anyone for used bikes they may not use so they can fix them up to give to children in need this holiday season or to other non-profits.

