Knoxville police searching for missing teen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials are searching for a missing 15-year-old.

Donovan Smith may be insulin dependent, according to KPD officials. Smith was reported missing on Tuesday but was last seen on Nov. 29 at his home on Selma Avenue.

Smith is 5′8″ with brown eyes and brown hair.

If you see Smith, call 911. If you have information on where he is staying, call East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or **TIPS.

